Dec 23 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Receives a binding offer for the sale of certain Faurecia Auto Exterior's assets concerned by the decision of the European Commission

Binding offer from US-based Flex|N|Gate group to acquire 7 sites for an enterprise value of 200 million euros