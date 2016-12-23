FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners announces plan support agreement
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners announces plan support agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners LP

* Memorial Production Partners - Entered into plan support deal with holders of 50.2% of partnership's 7.625% senior notes due 2021

* Entered into a plan support agreement with holders of 50.2% of partnership's 6.875% senior notes due 2022

* Memorial Production Partners - Expects to voluntarily file for reorganization under chapter 11 of united states bankruptcy code in coming weeks

* Memorial Production Partners-Reached agreement-in-principle with agent under its revolving credit facility on terms of a financial restructuring plan

* Financial restructuring will cancel more than $1.1 billion of principal in outstanding notes

* Memorial Production Partners-Reached agreement-in-principle on terms financial restructuring plan to eliminate more $1.3 billion of debt from balance sheet

* Memorial Production Partners - Operations and production expected to continue as normal throughout court-supervised financial restructuring process

* Memorial Production Partners-Monetized certain hedge positions, used proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility by about $190 million

* Memorial Production Partners LP announces plan support agreement and agreement-in-principle on comprehensive financial restructuring to deleverage balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

