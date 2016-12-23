FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals provides update on timing of NDA filing for Rhopressa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie now expects to resubmit Rhopressa(TM)NDA filing near end of Q1 of 2017

* Florida facility will not be ready for pre-approval inspection by FDA until end of February 2017

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Delay does not result from any new findings, but rather additional time needed to complete validation of new equipment

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals provides update on timing of NDA filing for Rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

