BRIEF-Ebix acquires Rio De Janeiro based WDEV

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc :
* Under terms of agreement, Ebix's Latin American subsidiary has acquired all of outstanding capital stock of WDEV
* Transaction to be immediately accretive for its shareholders.
* Ebix Inc - retained entire senior management team led by Guillermo Reid, founder and CEO of WDEV
* Ebix Inc - funded purchase using its internal cash reserves, with no Ebix shares being issued
* Ebix acquires Rio De Janeiro based WDEV, to become the largest end-to-end insurance software services company in brazil