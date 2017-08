Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kontrol Energy Corp :

* Kontrol Energy Corp - has entered into debt settlement agreements with two arm's length creditors of company

* Kontrol Energy Corp - terms of financing are subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

* Kontrol Energy Corp enters into a letter of intent for $4 million of debt acquisition financing and completes third tranche closing of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: