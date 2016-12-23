FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Broadway Financial announces repurchase of shares from U.S. Treasury
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 3:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Broadway Financial announces repurchase of shares from U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Broadway Financial Corp :

* United States department of treasury has sold 4.7 mln shares of company's voting common stock

* As part of treasury's sales, First Republic Bank made a minority investment of $2.5 mln

* Shares were sold at a price of $1.59 per share

* Proceeds from sale of non-voting shares to finance a portion of shares it repurchased from treasury

* Repurchased a total of 139,119 voting shares from Bank Of Hope and NCIF at repurchase price of $1.59 per share

* Broadway Financial Corporation announces repurchase of shares from U.S. Treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.