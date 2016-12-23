BRIEF-Broadway Financial announces repurchase of shares from U.S. Treasury

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Broadway Financial Corp :

* United States department of treasury has sold 4.7 mln shares of company's voting common stock

* As part of treasury's sales, First Republic Bank made a minority investment of $2.5 mln

* Shares were sold at a price of $1.59 per share

* Proceeds from sale of non-voting shares to finance a portion of shares it repurchased from treasury

* Repurchased a total of 139,119 voting shares from Bank Of Hope and NCIF at repurchase price of $1.59 per share

* Broadway Financial Corporation announces repurchase of shares from U.S. Treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)