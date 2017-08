Dec 26 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc :

* Qualcomm Inc - has granted Gionee royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture, sell 3G WCDMA, CDMA2000, 4G LTE complete devices for use in china

* Press release - Qualcomm signs 3G/4G China patent license agreement with Gionee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: