FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy unanimously adopts shareholder rights plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 12:08 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy unanimously adopts shareholder rights plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's inc - after fred's observed "unusual and substantial activity in company's shares", board unanimously adopted rights plan

* Fred's inc - sets trigger of 10 percent

* Fred's inc - "has had an ongoing dialogue with a number of shareholders"

* Fred's inc - rights plan not adopted in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire control of company

* Fred's inc - will close 40 underperforming stores in first half of 2017, creating a benefit to earnings of over $4 million

* Fred's pharmacy unanimously adopts shareholder rights plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.