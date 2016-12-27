FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli announces sale of equity interest in Hang-Ao
December 27, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli announces sale of equity interest in Hang-Ao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Aoxin Tianli Group Inc

* Company agreed to transfer 88 pct of equity interest in Hang-Ao for a total consideration of RMB 26 million (approximately US$ 3.7 million)

* Executed an equity transfer agreement to sell company's 88 pct equity interest in Hubei Hang-Ao Servo-Valve Manufacturing Technology Co.

* Equity transfer agreement entered in by and between company and zhong bi cheng on December 23, 2016

* Announces sale of equity interest in Hang-Ao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

