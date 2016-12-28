BRIEF-Manitex international inc - ASV llc joint venture entity completed a new unitranche credit agreement

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc :

* Manitex International Inc - new facility consists of a $35 million revolving credit facility and two term loans totaling $30 million

* Manitex International Inc - expects to incur a charge in Q4 of 2016 to reflect a prepayment at closing of $0.4 million

* Manitex International Inc - ASV llc joint venture entity completed a new unitranche credit agreement to provide a $65 million, 5-year credit facility

* Manitex - balance of costs associated with previous credit facility expected to impact Q4 net earnings by about $2.2 million

* Manitex International Inc announces refinancing for its ASV joint venture