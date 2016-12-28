FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners acquires interests in three Gulf of Mexico pipelines
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners acquires interests in three Gulf of Mexico pipelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners Lp :

* Shell Midstream Partners LP says acquisition was funded with borrowings under shell midstream partners' revolving credit facilities

* Shell Midstream Partners LP - acquired 10% interest in Proteus Oil Pipeline Company LLC 10% interest in endymion oil pipeline from BP

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Shell Midstream Partners LP- terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of Shell Midstream Partners

* Shell Midstream Partners LP - also acquired 1pct interest in Cleopatra Gas gathering from BP

* Shell Midstream Partners LP acquires interests in three Gulf of Mexico pipelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.