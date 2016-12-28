FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Neurometrix announces $7 mln private placement of preferred stock and warrants
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 8:48 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Neurometrix announces $7 mln private placement of preferred stock and warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Neurometrix Inc :

* Neurometrix announces $7.0 million private placement of preferred stock and warrants

* Neurometrix- entered into definitive securities purchase agreement with healthcare dedicated institutional investor

* Neurometrix -proceeds of offering will be used for commercialization of quell,co's over counter wearable device for relief of chronic pain, in U.S

* Neurometrix- agreement is in connection with private placement of 7,000 shares of series e convertible preferred stock at price of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

