Dec 28 (Reuters) - Fairmont Resources

* Fairmont Resources Inc receives extension for Grabasa acquisition

* Fairmont Resources Inc - “we are optimistic that a financing solution is close at hand for completing acquisition of Grabasa”

* Has received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until Feb 22, 2017 from Spanish court in Badajoz