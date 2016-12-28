BRIEF-Conifex provides El Dorado project and corporate update

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc

* Conifex provides El Dorado project and corporate update

* Announced it received syndication lenders take-up for a new $130 million secured revolving credit facility

* Conifex Timber says credit facility will have term of 5 years and be secured by substantially all of Conifex's assets (other than its bioenergy segment)

* Credit facility is being arranged to modernize and restart of its sawmill complex in El Dorado, Arkansas