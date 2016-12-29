FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Peabody Energy provides update regarding plan of reorganization
#Market News
December 29, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy provides update regarding plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy - also has reached agreement with creditor co-proponents of plan to extend deadline for holders of company's senior secured second lien notes

* Peabody Energy Corp - phase two deadline has been extended by 48 hours, and new deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Dec. 30

* Peabody Energy-senior unsecured notes to become parties to plan support agreement, to join backstop commitment agreement relating to $750 million common stock rights offering

* Peabody energy provides update regarding plan of reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

