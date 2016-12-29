BRIEF-Bombardier and Austrian Federal Railways sign agreement for up to 300 talent 3 trains

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier - First call-off order under framework contract is for 21 talent 3 trains and is valued at a price of about 150 million euro ($156 million U.S.)

* Says total amount of framework contract is valued at a list price of approximately 1.8 billion euro ($1.9 billion U.S.)

* Says new regional trains are to be delivered in 2019

* Bombardier and Austrian Federal Railways sign framework agreement for up to 300 talent 3 trains