Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp :

* Sears Holdings Corp - lc facility will allow company to request standby letters of credit in an initial amount of up to $200 million

* Facility may be expanded at request of company and with consent of lenders under facility by up to an additional $300 million.

* Sears Holdings announces secured standby letter of credit facility