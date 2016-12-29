BRIEF-Main Street Capital's portfolio company to merge with Hennessy Capital Acquisition

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp

* Main Street announces definitive agreement which will result in portfolio company exit

* Daseke Inc recently entered into merger agreement with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp under which HCAC would merge with Daseke

* Completion of this transaction will result in repayment of Main Street's debt investment

* Completion of this transaction will result in exit of Main Street's equity investment in Daseke