8 months ago
BRIEF-Main Street Capital's portfolio company to merge with Hennessy Capital Acquisition
December 29, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Main Street Capital's portfolio company to merge with Hennessy Capital Acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp

* Main Street announces definitive agreement which will result in portfolio company exit

* Daseke Inc recently entered into merger agreement with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp under which HCAC would merge with Daseke

* Completion of this transaction will result in repayment of Main Street's debt investment

* Completion of this transaction will result in exit of Main Street's equity investment in Daseke Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

