8 months ago
BRIEF-Aptose Biosciences provides update on APTO-253 development
December 29, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aptose Biosciences provides update on APTO-253 development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc :

* Aptose Biosciences provides update on apto-253 development

* Aptose Biosciences Inc - has successfully manufactured multiple batches of a new drug product formulation for APTO-253

* Aptose Biosciences - will have to repeat production of fourth batch, a 40l batch that was intended clinical supply

* Aptose Biosciences - will have to repeat production of fourth batch because of a correctable engineering design incompatibility during filling process

* Aptose - "while we have encountered delays in manufacturing activities, we also have continued mechanistic and pharmacokinetic testing of APTO-253"

* Aptose Biosciences Inc - also continue to advance development of CG'806

* Aptose -expects batch records,release specifications from such new batch, alongwith stability,sterility data,be provided to FDA during q1 2017

* Aptose Biosciences provides update on apto-253 development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

