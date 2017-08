Dec 29 (Reuters) - Photon Control Inc

* Photon Control Inc - ON January 4, 2017, company may commence making purchases of up to a maximum of 5.4 million common shares

* Photon Control Inc - normal course issuer bid will terminate on earlier of date determined by company and January 3, 2018

* Photon control announces normal course issuer bid