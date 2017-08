Dec 29 (Reuters) - Broadtree Residential:

* Broadtree residential acquires 264-unit multifamily apartment community in atlanta area

* Announced acquisition of "Somerset At Crossings" for a purchase price of $23.5 million

* Broadtree assumed a $17.1 million Freddie Mac mortgage, which matures in 2023