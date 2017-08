Dec 30 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc :

* Says agreement resolves all of patent disputes between Qualcomm and Meizu in China, Germany, France, and United States

* Says Qualcomm and Meizu have agreed to take appropriate steps to terminate or withdraw patent infringement litigations

* Qualcomm and Meizu sign 3G/4G global patent license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: