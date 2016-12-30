FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Golden Meditech to sell its equity interest in China Cord Blood Corp
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 11:19 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Golden Meditech to sell its equity interest in China Cord Blood Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to "... to sell its equity interest in China Cord Blood Corp", from ".... to sell its equity interest in China")

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd :

* Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd - as part of transaction, golden meditech agrees to give three years' performance guarantee of ccbc in favour of purchaser

* Golden Meditech to sell its equity interest in china cord blood corporation for cash consideration of rmb5.764 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.