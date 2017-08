Dec 30 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc :

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - agreement does not include Snc-Lavalin's TC dome S.A.S. Capital Investment

* Sale should positively impact overall EBIT margin of company's infrastructure sector.

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - to sell its ongoing activities in France and in Monaco to Ciclad and Impact Holding for a nominal amount

* Snc-Lavalin sells its ongoing activities in France to Ciclad and Impact Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: