8 months ago
BRIEF-Endologix provides physicians with updated information about the afx endovascular aaa system
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 1:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Endologix provides physicians with updated information about the afx endovascular aaa system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc :

* Endologix - letter with guidance for physicians includes a voluntary recall of limited number of first-generation afx devices remaining in inventories

* Endologix - released all sizes of afx and some sizes of afx2 from hold, and developed a plan to release remaining sizes of afx2 as soon as possible

* Endologix - letter with guidance for physicians also includes voluntary recall of some sizes of afx2 related to co-issued product hold

* Endologix Inc - "to date, reported rates of type iii endoleaks with current version of afx (with duraply) and afx2 are very low"

* Endologix provides physicians with updated information about the afx endovascular aaa system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

