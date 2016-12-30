BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group reports agreement to divest Sharper Image brand

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc :

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - deal for $100 million in cash

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - plans to use net proceeds from this transaction plus additional cash to pay down approximately $115 million of debt

* Iconix Brand Group Inc says for 2017, company expects net impact of sale of sharper image brand and repayment of debt to be neutral to earnings

* Iconix Brand Group Inc- transaction is not reflected in company's current guidance

* Iconix Brand Group announces agreement to divest sharper image brand

* Iconix Brand Group Inc- company expects to record a gain on the transaction

* Iconix Brand Group announces agreement to divest sharper image brand