8 months ago
BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group reports agreement to divest Sharper Image brand
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
December 30, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group reports agreement to divest Sharper Image brand

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc :

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - deal for $100 million in cash

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - plans to use net proceeds from this transaction plus additional cash to pay down approximately $115 million of debt

* Iconix Brand Group Inc says for 2017, company expects net impact of sale of sharper image brand and repayment of debt to be neutral to earnings

* Iconix Brand Group Inc- transaction is not reflected in company's current guidance

* Iconix Brand Group announces agreement to divest sharper image brand

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - for 2017, company expects net impact of sale of sharper image brand and repayment of debt to be neutral to earnings

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - "for 2017, company expects net impact of sale of sharper image brand and repayment of debt to be neutral to earnings"

* Iconix Brand Group Inc- company expects to record a gain on the transaction

* Iconix Brand Group announces agreement to divest sharper image brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

