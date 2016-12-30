FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies receives extension on senior secured term loan
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies receives extension on senior secured term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Ricebran Technologies

* Currently exploring various funding options to repay loans which totaled approximately $2.8 million as of October 31, 2016

* Received an extension on its senior secured term notes and revolving line of credit with great ELM Capital due to mature on Dec 31, 2016

* Expects to have necessary capital in place prior to expiration of extension on January 31, 2017

* Receives extension on senior secured term loan and revolving line of credit with great ELM Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

