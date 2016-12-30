FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2016 / 3:10 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Southern Company unit announces strategic wind development agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Southern Co

* Southern Company subsidiary announces strategic wind development agreement

* Southern Co - Southern Power announced joint development agreement with Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc to develop about 3,000 mw across 10 projects

* Southern Co - Additionally, Co has signed agreements to purchase wind turbine equipment from both Siemens and Vestas for use at facilities

* Says wind turbine equipment purchased from both Siemens and Vestas will be used to secure current tax benefits for identified projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

