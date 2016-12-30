BRIEF-Southern Company unit announces strategic wind development agreement

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Southern Co
* Southern Company subsidiary announces strategic wind development agreement
* Southern Co - Southern Power announced joint development agreement with Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc to develop about 3,000 mw across 10 projects
* Southern Co - Additionally, Co has signed agreements to purchase wind turbine equipment from both Siemens and Vestas for use at facilities
* Says wind turbine equipment purchased from both Siemens and Vestas will be used to secure current tax benefits for identified projects