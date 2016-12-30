FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cumulus Media Inc announces discounted prepayment of a portion of senior secured term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cumulus Media Inc

* Cumulus Media Inc announces discounted prepayment of a portion of senior secured term loan facility

* Cumulus Media Inc says completed a discounted prepayment of a portion of its $1.8 billion senior secured term loan facility due December 2020

* Cumulus Media Inc says purchased $28.7 million of face value of its senior secured term loan for $20.0 million, a discount to par value of 30%

* Will recognize a one-time non-operating gain of approximately $8.7 million in its Q4 and full year 2016 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

