FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust adjusts conversion rates for two senior notes
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust adjusts conversion rates for two senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc

* Starwood Property Trust- conversion rate applicable to outstanding 4.55 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 has been adjusted to 47.2712 from 46.7513

* Starwood Property Trust- conversion rate applicable to outstanding 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 has been adjusted to 49.9717 from 49.4927

* Starwood Property Trust announces adjustment of conversion rates for 4.55 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 and 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.