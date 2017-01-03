FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sito Mobile announces preliminary media placement revenue results for 4th quarter
January 3, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sito Mobile announces preliminary media placement revenue results for 4th quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile announces preliminary media placement revenue results for 4th quarter

* Sito Mobile says preliminary media placement revenue for quarter ending December 31, 2016, is expected to be in range of $7.3 -$7.6 million

* Q4 hurt by restrained advertising spending during “period of heightened and elongated media focus on this year’s U.S. election”

* “Revenue and bookings activity picked back up again in December” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

