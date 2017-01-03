BRIEF-Asure Software Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 mln to $47 mln

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc :
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $47 million
* Asure Software closes three strategic acquisitions and provides 2017 financial guidance
* Asure Software Inc - "confident in achieving our financial guidance for 2016"
* Asure Software Inc says for full year of 2017, expect EBITDA (excluding one-time expenses) to be between $9 million and $9.5 million
* Asure Software Inc - anticipate ending 2017 with an acceleration in cloud bookings growth
* Asure Software Inc - anticipate ending 2017 with an acceleration in cloud bookings growth