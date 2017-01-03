BRIEF-Asure Software Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 mln to $47 mln

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $47 million

* Asure Software closes three strategic acquisitions and provides 2017 financial guidance

* Asure Software Inc - "confident in achieving our financial guidance for 2016"

* Asure Software Inc says for full year of 2017, expect EBITDA (excluding one-time expenses) to be between $9 million and $9.5 million

* Asure Software Inc - anticipate ending 2017 with an acceleration in cloud bookings growth

* Sees double-digit organic growth in 2018 and accelerated cash generation