#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group posts 592,000 daily average revenue trades in Dec., down 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for December 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* 592 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTs) in Dec., 6 pct lower than prior year and 19 pct lower than prior month

* Ending client equity of $85.5 billion, 27 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct higher than prior month for December

* Ending client credit balances of $41.5 billion in Dec, 13 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct lower than prior month

* 385 thousand client accounts in Dec, 16 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

