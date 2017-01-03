FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CTI Industries board approves acquisition of foil balloon converting machines
January 3, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CTI Industries board approves acquisition of foil balloon converting machines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - CTI Industries Corp

* CTI Industries Corporation board approves acquisition of foil balloon converting machines

* Machines are on order and are expected to be in production by April 2017

* "expect new converting machines to increase our production capacity for foil balloons by 25 pct to 30 pct"

* CTI Industries - expect efficiencies in cost as unit volume of production increases and as we produce some of our products at our plant in Guadalajara Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

