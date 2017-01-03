FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Intel to acquire 15 percent ownership of HERE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Intel Corp

* Intel to acquire 15 percent ownership of HERE

* Intel Corp - HERE will add Intel's nominee to its supervisory board of directors when transaction closes

* Intel - co, HERE signed agreement to collaborate on research and development of "highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture"

* Intel Corp - to buy 15 percent ownership stake in HERE from HERE's current indirect shareholders : Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG

* Intel will also work with Audi AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG to test the proof-of-concept architecture

* Intel - to nominate Doug Davis, SVP and general manager of automated driving group (ADG) at Intel, to HERE's supervisory board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

