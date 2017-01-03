FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinclair amends and extends bank credit agreement
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sinclair amends and extends bank credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :

* Sinclair amends and extends bank credit agreement

* Sinclair extended maturity date of its term B loans from April 9, 2020 and July 31, 2021 to January 3, 2024

* Unit has amended certain terms and extended maturity date of certain loans under its existing bank credit facility

* Sinclair added additional operating flexibility, reduction in some pricing terms related to loans, existing revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

