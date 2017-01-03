BRIEF-Digital Realty provides initial 2017 outlook

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc

* Digital Realty provides initial 2017 outlook and schedules 4q16 earnings release and conference call

* Expects to deliver 2017 core ffo per share within a range of $5.90-$6.10

* Digital Realty Trust Inc says foreign currency translation is expected to represent a headwind of approximately 1%-3% in 2017

* On a constant-currency basis, year-over-year core ffo per share growth is expected to be approximately 7%.

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $6.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S