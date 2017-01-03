FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Amplify Snack says CFO Goldberg to transition to chief strategy officer
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Amplify Snack says CFO Goldberg to transition to chief strategy officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. strengthens executive leadership team to further support growth initiatives

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - Brian Goldberg, Amplify's chief financial officer, will transition into newly created role of chief strategy officer

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - Transition of Brian Goldberg to new role will occur upon appointment of a new chief financial officer in 2017

* Amplify Snack Brands - Board will conduct executive search for positions of chief financial officer and general manager/president North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.