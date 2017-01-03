FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Biolife Solutions restructures biologistex joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife Solutions restructures biologistex joint venture

* Biolife Solutions Inc - Biolife will convert its outstanding loan to JV into a capital contribution

* Announced restructuring of its biologistex CCM LLC joint venture formed with SAVSU Technologies LLC

* Biolife Solutions Inc - SAVSU will contribute all of its cold chain related operations, technology, IP and assets to JV

* Biolife Solutions Inc - Mike Rice, Biolife CEO, will remain a member of JV's management committee

* Biolife Solutions - ownership interest in JV to initially be reduced from 52 pct to 45 pct; JV's operating results to no longer be consolidated with co's results

* Biolife Solutions - to market and sell EVO subscriptions, provide ongoing fulfillment, customer support for 20 pct commission on revenue from sales, marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

