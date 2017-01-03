BRIEF-Abraxas provides operational and divestiture update

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Abraxas provides operational and divestiture update

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - continues to market company's remaining assets in Powder river basin

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp says Abraxas permitted and plans to spud a two well pad in Caprito 98-201H and Caprito 98-301H in February, 2017

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp says recently received a termination notice from potential buyer of company's hudgins ranch property in Pecos County, Texas

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp says did retain 50 pct of survey fees associated with terminated sale

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp says is currently remarketing property and is in discussions with several potential buyers

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - continues to explore opportunities to expand existing position in Caprito