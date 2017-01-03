FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GeoPark announces further drilling success in Colombia
January 3, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-GeoPark announces further drilling success in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - GeoPark Ltd

* GeoPark announces further drilling success in Colombia and hitting year-end production targets

* GeoPark - fully funded 2017 work program includes a base case with capital expenditures of $80-90 million to accelerate production growth by 20-25 pct

* GeoPark Ltd says estimated exit production for 2017 of 30,000+ boepd

* GeoPark Ltd - capital expenditures of $80-90 million to accelerate production growth by 20-25 pct to 26,500-27,500 boepd for 2017

* Geopark - about 70-75 pct of capital expenditures in 2017 allocated to Colombia where co is to continue exploring, appraising Tigana/Jacana oil field trend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

