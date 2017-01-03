FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. announces amendment to revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners LP :

* Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. announces amendment to revolving credit facility and new equity investment

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - amendment provides for a full two-year suspension of leverage covenants in credit agreement through 2018

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - amendment also effects a reduction of total revolver commitment from $200 million to $145 million

* Amendment also provides for a new $15 million funding commitment from Southcross' parent company

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - amendment also effects further reductions of total revolver commitment to $115 million by December 31, 2018

* Southcross Energy Partners-$17 million investment in Southcross by parent of general partner has been made, will be used to pay down revolver borrowings

* Southcross Energy Partners - approximately 11.5 million Southcross common units were issued in exchange for investment by parent of its general partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

