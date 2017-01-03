FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives
January 3, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nivalis Therapeutics Inc

* Nivalis Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - board of directors has initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - board has established a special committee to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. To act as its strategic financial advisor for review process

* Nivalis Therapeutics - intends to complete its ongoing SNO-7 trial of cavosonstat in patients with cf who are currently taking kalydeco (ivacaftor)

* Nivalis Therapeutics - to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value from clinical assets and cash resources

* Nivalis Therapeutics - potential strategic alternatives that may be explored include acquisition, merger, business combination other strategic deals

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - ongoing SNO-7 trial of cavosonstat in patients with cf is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

