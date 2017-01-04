FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Technip awarded a service contract for a new gas and petrochemical complex in Azerbaijan
January 4, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Technip awarded a service contract for a new gas and petrochemical complex in Azerbaijan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Technip SA :

* Technip awarded a service contract including proprietary technologies for a new gas and petrochemical complex in Azerbaijan

* Technip has also been awarded a contract for development of process and engineering design of all process units included in gas and petrochemical plant, as well as design of related utilities and off-sites

* Technip's operating center in Rome, Italy, will execute this contract, scheduled to be completed during second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

