FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Assurant acquires Green Tree Insurance Agency
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Assurant acquires Green Tree Insurance Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc :

* Assurant acquires Green Tree Insurance Agency, Inc.

* Assurant Inc - acquisition will have minimal impact to Assurant's gaap earnings in 2017.

* Assurant Inc - deal for $125 million

* Deal with a potential earnout of up to $25 million

* Assurant Inc - expects deal to generate roughly $25 million of incremental annualized net earned premium and fee income in 2017

* Assurant Inc - Green Tree Insurance Agency will be an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of assurant with offices in Rapid city, SD and St. Paul, MN

* Assurant Inc - agreed to acquire Green Tree Insurance Agency, Inc from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walter Investment Management Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.