Jan 4 (Reuters) - Coach Inc :

* Coach appoints Kevin G. Wills chief financial officer

* Coach Inc - wills joins coach from alixpartners llp, a global business advisory firm

* Coach Inc - wills replaces Jane Nielsen

* Coach Inc - wills also previously served as CFO of saks incorporated and was involved in planning saks' sale to hudson's bay company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: