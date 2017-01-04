BRIEF-Oragenics provides shareholder update

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oragenics Inc :

* Oragenics shareholder update

* Oragenics Inc - advances drug development programs focused on conditions with significant unmet medical needs

* Oragenics Inc - look forward to ability to submit ind-amendment to FDA for AG013 in early 2017

* Preparing to advance lead drug candidate, AG013, for treatment of oral mucositis to a phase 2 clinical trial

* Oragenics Inc- well prepared for phase 2 trial after successfully manufactured AG013 clinical trial material

* Completing work necessary to file an Ind application for Lantibiotic OG716 for treatment of clostridium difficile in 2017