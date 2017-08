Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc :

* Aevi Genomic Medicine announces completion of enrollment for Phase 2/3 SAGA clinical trial of AEVI-001 (NFC-1) in MGLUR+ ADHD adolescents

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc- top-line results expected in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: