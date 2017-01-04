BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix announces results for Phase 3 clinical trial of DEXTENZA

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc :

* Ocular therapeutix(tm) announces additional successful results for Phase 3 clinical trial of dextenza(tm)

* Ocular therapeutix inc - statistically significant secondary endpoint of absence of ocular flare confirms further evidence of reduction of inflammation

* Ocular therapeutix inc - secondary endpoint was statistically superior to placebo at all measured time points

* Ocular therapeutix - dextenza has exhibited a favorable safety profile and has been well tolerated in all clinical trials, regardless of indication

* Ocular therapeutix inc - plans to resubmit nda to fda for dextenza for treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery early in q1 of 2017

* Ocular therapeutix inc - intends to submit supplemental nda for dextenza to broaden its label to include an indication for post-surgical inflammation