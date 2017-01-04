BRIEF-Mcdermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi ARAMCO

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc

* Mcdermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi ARAMCO

* Third fast-track project awarded from Saudi ARAMCO to Mcdermott in past 18 months

* Currently executing EPCI work for Saudi ARAMCO on nine jackets offshore Saudi Arabia, which are expected to be delivered in Q3 2017

* Contract award will be reflected in Mcdermott's Q4 2016 backlog.

* Work on contract is expected to be executed through Q4 of 2017.