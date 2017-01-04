FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Mcdermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi ARAMCO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mcdermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi ARAMCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc

* Mcdermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi ARAMCO

* Third fast-track project awarded from Saudi ARAMCO to Mcdermott in past 18 months

* Currently executing EPCI work for Saudi ARAMCO on nine jackets offshore Saudi Arabia, which are expected to be delivered in Q3 2017

* Contract award will be reflected in Mcdermott's Q4 2016 backlog.

* Work on contract is expected to be executed through Q4 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.